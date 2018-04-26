Longtime USPS Worker, an NJ Married Dad of 3, Missing for 2 Weeks - NBC New York
Longtime USPS Worker, an NJ Married Dad of 3, Missing for 2 Weeks

Published 2 hours ago

    Handout

    What to Know

    • Authorities are looking for a longtime USPS postal worker and married father of three who has been missing for two weeks

    • Cops say Vitorino Cirne, 51, left his Lyndhurst home early April 12 and hasn't been seen since

    • His car was found by a nearby bridge, but water, land and aerial searches of the area have yielded no sign of him

    Authorities are looking for a 51-year-old longtime U.S. Postal Service worker from New Jersey who vanished two weeks ago.

    Vitorino Cirne, a married father of three from Lyndhurst, left his home April 12 between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.; his car was found by the Dejessa Bridge, which spans the Passaic River in his hometown, authorities say. 

    Cops have conducted water, land and aerial searches of the river and surrounding area but found no sign of him. 

    Anyone who has seen him in the last two weeks is asked to call the Lyndhurst Police Department. 

