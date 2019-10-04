What to Know Police say the body of a Poughkeepsie man wanted in connection with a woman found dead inside a car at Bear Mountain State Park was found

A 911 caller on Oct. 27 told Poughkeepsie police that his father, George Grogan, had admitted to killing his mother, Audrey Grogan, official

Medical examiner confirmed body found in car was Audrey and identified body found Thursday in wooded area as her husband's

Police say the body of a Poughkeepsie man wanted in connection with a woman found dead inside a car at Bear Mountain State Park was found in a wooded area.

A 911 caller on Oct. 27 told Poughkeepsie police that his father, George Grogan, had admitted to killing his mother, Audrey Grogan, officials said.

Officers responded to the Grogans' home in the Town of Poughkeepsie after receiving their son's 911 call, but weren’t able to locate either of them, according to police.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., a Bear Mountain State Park employee found a vehicle believed to have been driven by George Grogan inside the park, police said.

A woman’s body was found inside the vehicle, according to police. She was subsequently identified as Audrey Grogan by the Westchester County Office of the Medical Examiner, police announced Friday.

Poughkeepsie police also confirmed that on Thursday, while searching for Bear Mountain Bridge area for George located the body of a man. An autopsy identified the body as being that of George Grogan.