Missing 15-Year-Old From New Jersey May Be In Ohio: Police - NBC New York
Missing 15-Year-Old From New Jersey May Be In Ohio: Police

Thomas Kolding, 15, left his family’s home in Mountain Lakes the day before Halloween, prosecutors said

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    A  teen from New Jersey who has been missing since he took a train to New York City on Oct. 30 may be in Ohio, police said. 

    Police in Miami Township in Ohio have received several reports from people who believe they may have spotted Thomas Kolding, 15, in the area, the department said on Facebook. 

    Kolding left his Mountain Lakes home at the end of last month. Prosecutors say he traveled to Newark before heading to Penn Station. 

    He was last spotted at the Walter Rand Train Station in Camden, New Jersey on Nov. 3. 

    Kolding left home with around $1,000 after "an argument with his father about his grades," according to NorthJersey.com.

    Anyone with information about is asked to call the Mountain Lakes Police Department at 973-334-1413 or Miami Township police at 937-225-4357.

