The body of a missing New York City public school teacher has been found in the woods in the Catskills, police said Sunday.

Keith Johnson, 46, of Queens has not been seen since May 4, when he was spotted in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra near P.S. 29, the school where he teaches in College Point, according to police.

Johnson, who regularly goes hiking and camping, teaches music at P.S. 29, and has no mental illness or drug history, sources said. Police previously said his death appeared to be suspicious.

His body was found near Shandaken, a town in Catskill Park in Ulster County. His car was found Saturday afternoon near a hiking trail. The region is known for its hiking.

It wasn't clear how Johnson died.

The investigation is ongoing.