What to Know Erin Stack, mother of a 7-year-old girl, has been missing for nearly three weeks, her mother said in a Facebook post

She was last seen May 22 wearing the T-shirt her daughter had given her for Mother's Day

Anyone with information about Erin Stack can contact the Rochelle Park Police Department at 201-843-1515

A New Jersey family is frantically searching for a mother of a 7-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in nearly three weeks.

Erin Stack, of Ridgefield Park, suffers from several disorders and didn't take her medication when she vanished May 22, her mother Lori Stack wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month.

Lori Stack says her daughter had a new phone and charger with her, but the phone has been dead since that May night she was last seen in Paterson. Lori Stack says her daughter was last spotted wearing a black Johnny Cash T-shirt that her daughter Emma had given her for Mother's Day just a few weeks prior.

"We are super concerned and worried," Lori Stack wrote. She said a missing persons report had been filed. "Please pray we find her safe."

The Facebook post has been shared more than 7,300 times since Lori Stack posted it June 2.

Anyone with information about Erin Stack can contact the Rochelle Park Police Department at 201-843-1515.