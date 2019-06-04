35-Year-Old Mother, 7-Year-Old Daughter Vanish in Brooklyn

Authorities are searching for a missing 35-year-old Brooklyn woman and her 7-year-old daughter who haven't been seen since last week. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Authorities are searching for a missing 35-year-old Brooklyn woman and her 7-year-old daughter who haven't been seen since last week.

There's no history of disappearances and no difficult divorce or custody battle; Tiffany Hatch and her daughter Joelle are just gone, police say.

Both were last seen leaving their Halsey Street home around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police released no information on the father; it wasn't clear if the girl and her mother lived alone.

Tiffany Hatch is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair; she was last seen wearing a New York Giants jacket, a black dress and flip flops. Joelle Hatch is about 4 feet 5 inches tall and 65 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, tan pants and black boots, authorities say.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.