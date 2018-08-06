Relatives Fear Body Found in Pennsylvania Basement May Be Missing Mom of 5 From New York City - NBC New York
Relatives Fear Body Found in Pennsylvania Basement May Be Missing Mom of 5 From New York City

Vianela Tavera was supposed to be traveling to Philadelphia to meet a man she often visited there

Published 2 hours ago

    Woman's Body Found in Basement

    What to Know

    • Family members fear the decomposed remains found in a basement in Pennsylvania may be a missing mother of 5 from the Bronx

    • Family members of Vianela Tavera, who hasn't been seen for more than a week, were expected to try to make a positive ID later Monday

    • She was supposed to be traveling to Philadelphia to meet a man she often visited there but never called her daughters to say she arrived

    A body has been found in a basement in Pennsylvania, and relatives of a missing 50-year-old mother of five from the Bronx fear it is hers, authorities and family members said Monday.

    The badly decomposed remains of the "Jane Doe" were found in a basement in Feltonville when neighbors called cops about a foul odor. The body was confirmed to be that of a woman, and she was dressed, but cops couldn't make a positive identification because of the condition of the remains. 

    Family members of Vianela Tavera, who hasn't been seen for more than a week, were expected to try to make a positive identification later Monday. 

    Tavera was supposed to be traveling to Philadelphia to meet a man she often visited there. Family members say Tavera met the man, Luis Negron Martinez, nearly a year ago -- and that she traveled from the city to Philly to see him every weekend.

    She always called her daughters when she got to Philly, family members say -- that didn't happen this time. 

    Her SUV was found in Virginia, when State Police there tried to help a man -- Martinez -- who was having a medical emergency on the road. He called 911, suffering from low blood sugar, when he could no longer drive, but refused to go to a hospital, authorities said. Emergency crews called the cops, who came to question Martinez. They noticed he had a key that they later learned was to Tavera's SUV. When cops asked where Tavera was, Martinez allegedly said he didn't know because he had had a fight with a group of people in Philly and shot them; he allegedly said he wasn't sure if he hit the missing mother. 

    Cops took Martinez into custody and called the NYPD, where the SUV was registered. 

