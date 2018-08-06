Philadelphia Police acting on tips, found a body in the basement of a home in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia over the weekend. Family members believe the body is of Vianela Tavera, a 50-year-old mother of five from New York, who was visiting Philadelphia, but police have not identified the body yet.

What to Know Family members fear the decomposed remains found in a basement in Pennsylvania may be a missing mother of 5 from the Bronx

Family members of Vianela Tavera, who hasn't been seen for more than a week, were expected to try to make a positive ID later Monday

She was supposed to be traveling to Philadelphia to meet a man she often visited there but never called her daughters to say she arrived

A body has been found in a basement in Pennsylvania, and relatives of a missing 50-year-old mother of five from the Bronx fear it is hers, authorities and family members said Monday.

The badly decomposed remains of the "Jane Doe" were found in a basement in Feltonville when neighbors called cops about a foul odor. The body was confirmed to be that of a woman, and she was dressed, but cops couldn't make a positive identification because of the condition of the remains.

Family members of Vianela Tavera, who hasn't been seen for more than a week, were expected to try to make a positive identification later Monday.

Tavera was supposed to be traveling to Philadelphia to meet a man she often visited there. Family members say Tavera met the man, Luis Negron Martinez, nearly a year ago -- and that she traveled from the city to Philly to see him every weekend.

She always called her daughters when she got to Philly, family members say -- that didn't happen this time.

Her SUV was found in Virginia, when State Police there tried to help a man -- Martinez -- who was having a medical emergency on the road. He called 911, suffering from low blood sugar, when he could no longer drive, but refused to go to a hospital, authorities said. Emergency crews called the cops, who came to question Martinez. They noticed he had a key that they later learned was to Tavera's SUV. When cops asked where Tavera was, Martinez allegedly said he didn't know because he had had a fight with a group of people in Philly and shot them; he allegedly said he wasn't sure if he hit the missing mother.

Cops took Martinez into custody and called the NYPD, where the SUV was registered.