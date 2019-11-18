Missing Long Island Man Never Came Home From JFK: Police

What to Know Gontran Jacques, 27, of Bay Shore has been reported missing after he never came home from JFK, police say

He called his family on Oct. 28 around noon and told them he had just landed at the airport and was going to take an Uber home

Two days later, his family reported him missing.

Police and family of a 27-year-old man from Long Island are desperately searching for the man who they say never came home after his plane landed at JFK last month.

Gontran Jacques called his family on Oct. 28 around noon and told them he had just landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport and said he was going to take an Uber back home to Bay Shore, according to Suffolk County Police.

His family reported him missing two days later after he never made it back.

Jacques is 6'3" and approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone who may have information on Jacques’ location is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.