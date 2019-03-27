Long Island Cops Searching for Two Girls Last Seen in Hempstead - NBC New York
Long Island Cops Searching for Two Girls Last Seen in Hempstead

It’s not clear whether the two girls know each other nor was it clear if they ran away together

Published 16 minutes ago

    Nassau County police

    What to Know

    • Kimberly Lopez, 11, is five feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and glasses; she was last seen wearing a black coat and khaki pants

    • Trinidad Yeni, 12, is also five feet tall has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a blue backpack

    Authorities on Long Island are looking for two young girls who they say both ran away Tuesday.

    Kimberly Lopez, 11, and Trinidad Yeni, 12, were last seen in Hempstead. Kimberly was spotted leaving her house at around 7 a.m. Trinidad was last seen at Hempstead Middle School, but never returned home.

    It’s not clear whether the two girls know each other nor was it clear if they ran away together.

    Kimberly is five feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black coat and khaki pants. It’s not clear where she may be headed.

    Trinidad is also five feet tall has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a blue backpack.

    Anyone who spots the girls are urged to call authorities.

