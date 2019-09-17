5-Year-Old Girl Vanishes While Visiting New Jersey Park

Dulce Maria Alavez went missing in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept. 16, 2019.

Police and family members in a South Jersey town are searching for a 5-year-old girl who went missing while visiting a park Monday.

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, released photos of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez Monday night in hopes that someone spots the girl.

The girl was last seen in Bridgeton City Park Monday afternoon while wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, brown pants with flowers and butterfly designs and white dress shoes, police said.

The girl arrived to the Bridgeton City Park with her 19-year-old mother, a 3-year-old brother and her 9-year-old aunt, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said.

The mother, Noema Alavez Perez, let the younger children run out of the car toward a playground area while she and the other child remained in the car, police said.

About 10 minutes later, the 3-year-old boy ran back toward the car upset and crying, investigators said.

The mother called family members and they began to search the park and playground area. After about 50 minutes, they alerted police, investigators said.

"We conducted an extensive search last night," Gaimari said Tuesday morning. The search utilized a New Jersey State Police helicopter.

The girl's mother, who is not considered a person of interest, remained with police through the night, Gaimari said.

Family members and people from the community continues to search the park Tuesday morning. Police also planned a grid search.

Police couldn't rule out any possibility for the girl's whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the disappearance should contact Bridgeton police at 856 451-0033.