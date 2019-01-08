Missing Georgia Mom, 16, and Her Two Kids May Be in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Missing Georgia Mom, 16, and Her Two Kids May Be in Brooklyn

Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her children, Kensharri Randall-Edwards, 2, and Shariah Randall-Edwards, 1, have been missing since Dec. 22

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
    Kenyah Randall-Edwards, left, Kensharri Randall-Edwards, center, and Shariah Randall-Edwards, right.

    What to Know

    • A 16-year-old mom and her two kids have been missing since last month and could be in Brooklyn

    • Kenyah Randall-Edwards, of Monroe, Georgia, and her kids Kensharri, 2, and Sharia, 1, have been missing since Dec. 22

    • The three of them reportedly disappeared from their foster home

    A 16-year-old mom and her two kids have been missing since last month and could be in Brooklyn, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says.

    Kenyah Randall-Edwards, of Monroe, Georgia, and her children, Kensharri Randall-Edwards, 2, and Shariah Randall-Edwards, 1, have been missing since Dec. 22, the organization said.

    The three of them could still be in the Monroe area, but could also have traveled to Covington, Georgia or Brooklyn, New York, according to the organization.

    Kenyah has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5-foot-4.

    Mary Altaffer/AP

    The three disappeared from their foster home, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

    Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia at 1-700-267-6557.

