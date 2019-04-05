What to Know Police in New Hampshire are looking for a missing husband and wife who were last seen driving in New York; both suffer from dementia

Norman and Shirley Lepine were spotted driving on Interstate 90 near Waterloo Thursday; their credit card was also used in the area

The couple's daughter says she hasn't seen her parents since a visit at their New Hampshire home Wednesday

Police in New Hampshire are asking for help finding a missing husband and wife who were last seen in upstate New York; both of them suffer from dementia.

The couple, 79-year-old Norman Lepine and his 77-year-old wife Shirley, were last seen traveling together on Interstate 90 near Waterloo, in Seneca County, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities say. A credit card belonging to them was used in Waterloo earlier that day.

The couple lives in Bedford, New Hampshire. It's not clear what they were doing in New York. Their daughter last saw them at their Bedford him around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the day before they were spotted on the highway in New York.

The daughter said they had plans to drive to a restaurant in Tamworth, New Hampshire, shortly after her visit. Bedford police don't believe the Lepines ever made it to that restaurant, and they say there's no indication they returned home.

The couple also does not own a cellphone, according to police.

While authorities don't believe they've fallen victim to anything criminal, they're concerned Norman Lepine may be in need of medical attention. He was driving a2018 white Audi A8 with New Hampshire registration 4C455.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Joshua Gray of the Bedford Police Department at 603-472-5113.