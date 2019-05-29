Search Intensifies for Missing Connecticut Mother of 5, Not Seen in Nearly a Week - NBC New York
Search Intensifies for Missing Connecticut Mother of 5, Not Seen in Nearly a Week

Jennifer Dulos, who lived in a wealthy suburb of Connecticut with her family, has not been seen since Friday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, hasn't been seen since Friday, authorities say

    • The Connecticut woman was last spotted in New Canaan driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban

    • Anyone with information about Dulos' disappearance is asked to call at 203-594-3544

    Authorities in Connecticut are continuing their search for a missing mother of five who hasn't been seen in nearly a week, according to police and multiple reports.

    Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on Friday in New Canaan driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban, police say. State Police are assisting New Canaan authorities in the investigation, officials say. 

    According to the Stamford Advocate, Dulos was in the midst of a longstanding custody battle with her husband of 13 years, from whom she filed for divorce  in 2017. A hearing in the case had been scheduled for Wednesday morning. The Advocate reports Dulos and her husband had a temporary shared custody agreement pending the finalization of their divorce. Their children range in age from 8 to 13, the paper reported. 

    Dulos had planned to move to New York's Pound Ridge with her children while her husband stayed at their home in Farmington, Connecticut, the Advocate said. Dulos had left the Farmington home in 2017 and taken her kids to a rental home in New Canaan, according to the Advocate. 

    Authorities urge anyone who had contact with Dulos or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.

