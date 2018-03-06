Antoin Marsh, 4 months, and his 1-year-old sister Destiny were last seen Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding missing baby siblings from North Carolina who may be traveling to the New York area.

The organization said Tuesday that 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and his 1-year-old sister Destiny were last seen Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The kids may be in the company of an adult female relative who may try to travel to the Bronx, NCMEC said.

According to NBC affiliate WRAL, that adult female relative may be the children's biological mother. The kids live with their grandmother; they were placed there by the Department of Social Services. Fayetteville police told WRAL the children need to be found immediately, but aren't believed to be in imminent danger, which is why no Amber Alert was issued. The grandmother told WRAL the children had been in her care for about a month before they were taken.

Antoin has black hair and brown eyes and is described as being about 2 feet tall and 16 pounds. His sister has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black Adidas sweatpants and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about Antoin and Destiny is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Fayetteville Police Department (North Carolina) at 1-910-433-1911.