2-Year-Old Girl Snatched From Bronx Home After Dad Argues With Grandma, Police Say - NBC New York
Published 7 minutes ago

    Seniya Benitez, left, is thought to have been taken by her father Christian, right, who does not have custody

    What to Know

    • A 2-year-old Bronx girl is missing; cops say her father, who is not allowed unsupervised contact with her, apparently took her after a fight

    • Police say the fight was with the child's grandmother, who does have custody; it's not clear what they argued about

    • There was no information on the child's biological mother; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are asking for help finding a missing toddler they say was taken by her father, who does not have custody and is not allowed to be with her alone. 

    Seniya Benitez, a 2-year-old girl from the Bronx, was last seen shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in her home on Gleason Avenue. Police say her grandmother, who has legal custody of the child, got into some sort of argument with Benitez's father Christian -- and the father allegedly took the child. 

    Cops say there is no information on any violence-related issues in Christian Benitez's past. It's not clear why he is only permitted supervised visits with his daughter, nor is it clear what happened to her mother. 

    Seniya Benitez is described as being about 3 feet tall and 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light colored coat and multi-colored pajamas. Her father is said to be 21 years old, around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coat and blue jeans. 

    Police released a photo of the pair (above). Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

