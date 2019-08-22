Chef at Famous Grand Central Restaurant Found Dead

Police sources have said that the head chef from Cipriani Dolci was found dead in a motel with a naked woman, who is still alive. NBC 4 New York’s Erica Byfield reports.

The head chef at a renowned Grand Central restaurant, who has been missing since the weekend, was found dead in Queens, police confirmed Thursday.

The body of 33-year-old Andrea Zamperoni was found Wednesday night on the first floor of what cops described as a "lodge" on 77th Street. However, detectives confirmed it was the missing chef Thursday.

A neighbor described the place as a hotel, saying she regularly sees "odd" people coming and going from it. She said cops swarmed the scene Wednesday.

Coworkers were immediately uneasy when head chef Zamperoni did not show up for his shift at Cipriani Dolci on Monday. According to one friend and coworker at the eatery, Zamperoni hasn’t unexpectedly missed a day of work in a decade.

“A good friend, family member, coworker is now gone and missing, of course I can’t help but think the worst,” said assistant chef Ignacio Albo, adding Zamperoni was “incredibly professional … he could have just long his leg and he would still come in to work.”

The 33-year-old from Italy had finished his shift Saturday night and went home to his apartment on 74th in Flushing, Queens. According to Albo, Zamperoni’s roommate said he stepped outside and got into a car, and was not been seen or heard from since.

The hotel where his body was found is around the block from Zamperoni's apartment.

His mother in Italy sounded the alarm when Zamperoni missed their daily phone call on Sunday. His brother was supposed to fly in to help search for him.

A representative from the restaurant group also confirmed his death to News 4 Thursday afternoon, telling us his brother and restaurant family are overcome with grief.

Police have questioned a woman Wednesday night at the hotel, however, at this point, she is not considered a suspect in Zamperoni's death.

