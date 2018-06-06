John Ligurgo III and Jovani Ligurgo and the father's burning house in the back

What to Know Cops say they are looking for a 2-year-old boy who was never returned to his mother's custody; he last seen with his 43-year-old father

The boy's mother called police after he was never dropped off at their Smithtown home and officials said they found the dad's house on fire

The father and son may be in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York license plate GAV4699; cameras saw the car on the GWB heading into NJ

Authorities are frantically searching for a two-year-old child who was never returned to his mother's custody on Long Island and is believed to be with his father whose house was found ablaze a short time later.

Suffolk County cops say Jovani Ligurgo was last seen with his father, 43-year-old John Ligurgo III, in Coram sometime Tuesday afternoon. Police say Jovani was dropped off at his father's house on Bretton Woods Drive around 7 a.m.

When the boy, who lives with his mother in Smithtown, was not returned to his mother at the predetermined time around 4 p.m., she called police, officials said.

Shortly after Jovani's mother called police, officers responded to a fire at the father's house. A search was conducted of the burning home, but police said it was empty. It's not clear whether the fire is suspicious or whether it is linked to Jovani's disappearance.

Authorities believe Ligurgo may have fled the state in his black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Jovani. The Jeep has New York license plate GAV4699. Police said toll cameras captured the vehicle crossing the George Washington Bridge from New York into New Jersey. The time cameras captured it was not immediately clear.

Ligurgo may be in possession of a rifle, said police, who also say there's no indication that he would harm his son.

A photo obtained by News 4 of Ligurgo shows him with long black hair that goes down well past his shoulders. A photo of Jovani shows him with brown hair.

The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are urged to call police with tips.

