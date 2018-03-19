St. Joseph's University Student Goes Missing in Bermuda During Rugby Trip - NBC New York
St. Joseph's University Student Goes Missing in Bermuda During Rugby Trip

Mark Dombroski was last seen outside a bar in Bermuda around 1 a.m. Sunday.

By Dan Stamm

Published 40 minutes ago

    St. Joseph's University student Mark Dombrowski has gone missing in Bermuda. The 19-year-old was on the island with the university's rugby team for a tournament and was last seen at 1 a.m. Sunday at a bar. 

    A Saint Joseph’s University rugby player has gone missing during a team trip to the island of Bermuda.

    Mark Dombroski, 19, was last seen at The Dog House bar around 1 a.m. Sunday, the Bermuda Police Service said. The 6-foot-tall student was wearing khaki pants, a green T-shirt and black shoes, police said.

    The Bermuda Police Service released this flyer of missing St. Joe's student Mark Dombroski who was last seen around 1 a.m. on March 18, 2018. See Larger
    Photo credit: Bermuda Police Service

    Dombroski was set to return to America along with his team on Sunday. It was unclear Monday morning if his teammates had made the trip.

    The Bermuda Rugby Sevens organization offered a $1,000 reward for information about Dombroski’s whereabouts.

    Before attending St. Joe's, Dombroski played rugby at Archemere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

    If you have any information on his whereabouts you can contact Bermuda Police Services.

      

