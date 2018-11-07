Thomas Kolding, 15, has been missing since he took a train to NYC the day before Halloween, his family says. (Published Monday, Nov. 5, 2018)

A New Jersey teen who has been missing since he took a train to New York City on Oct. 30 was spotted at a train station in New Jersey over the weekend, officials said.

Thomas Kolding, 15, left his family’s home in Mountain Lakes the day before Halloween and traveled from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station before heading from there to Penn Station in Manhattan, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On Saturday, he was spotted at the Walter Rand Train Station in Camden, New Jersey, wearing an orange and black striped hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage jacket and dark pants, prosecutors said Wednesday.

He was also carrying a blue Adidas backpack, according to prosecutors.

Anyone with information about is asked to call the Mountain Lakes Police Department at 973-334-1413.