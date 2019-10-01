What to Know A new study highlights the most miserable cities in America for 2019 -- and New Jersey has more in the top 20 than any other study

Business Insider looked at factors like income, employment, crime, healthcare and commute in its annual ranking of the most miserable

New York and Connecticut aren't represented at all on this list (though it's OK to feel miserable anyway)

Live in New Jersey? Miserable? It does depend where you live in the Garden State, of course, but New Jersey is home to seven of the 20 most miserable cities in America, according to a new report.

Business Insider recently published its annual list of America's 50 most miserable cities -- and New Jersey has more than any other state in the top 20. The yearly report uses census data from 1,000 cities, considering factors like median household incomes, employment, healthcare and commute. See the full data set and how each indicator is weighted here.

Coming in at No. 19 is Paterson, which has 29 percent of its population living in poverty. Slightly more miserable is Trenton (No. 17), preceded by Union City (No. 15), New Brunswick (No. 11), Camden (No. 8) and Newark (No. 4). The most miserable city in New Jersey is Passaic, Business Insider says, citing stats on drugs, violence, employment and poverty.

But fear not, New Jerseyans, people who live in Detroit, Port Arthur, Texas, and Gary, Indiana, are more miserable, according to the study. New York and Connecticut aren't represented at all on this list (though it's OK to feel miserable anyway).

Cops Look for Man Who Punched Woman on Brooklyn Street