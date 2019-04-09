Minor Earthquake Recorded Off Long Island Tuesday Morning, USGS Says - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Minor Earthquake Recorded Off Long Island Tuesday Morning, USGS Says

The 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:22 a.m. around 60 miles southeast of Sayville

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Minor Earthquake Recorded Off Long Island Tuesday Morning, USGS Says
    Storm Team 4

    What to Know

    • A minor earthquake was recorded off of Long Island Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

    • The 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:22 a.m. around 60 miles southeast of Sayville, the USGS said

    • The earthquake was felt as far away as Delaware, according to the USGS

    A minor earthquake was recorded off of Long Island Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

    The 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:22 a.m., about 60 miles southeast of Sayville, the USGS said. 

    The earthquake was felt as far away as Delaware, according to the USGS. 

    In February of last year, a minor, 2.2-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Westchester County.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    That quake wasn't widely felt, and no injuries or damage were reported. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us