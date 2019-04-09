What to Know
A minor earthquake was recorded off of Long Island Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey
The 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:22 a.m. around 60 miles southeast of Sayville, the USGS said
The earthquake was felt as far away as Delaware, according to the USGS
In February of last year, a minor, 2.2-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Westchester County.
That quake wasn't widely felt, and no injuries or damage were reported.