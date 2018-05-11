What to Know A cache of methamphetamine, with a street value of nearly $2 million, stashed inside a gas tank was intercepted by police in Texas, cops say

A cache of methamphetamine, with a street value of nearly $2 million, stashed inside a gas tank was intercepted by police in Texas, officials say.

According to the Round Rock Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop May 5 on Interstate 35.

After allegedly receiving conflicting stories from a Honda Accord’s occupants and having a K-9-sniffing dog giving a positive alert, the officer grew suspicious.

The department says that after further inspecting, the drugs, totaling 71 pounds, were found in a modified gas tank.

Police arrested Nathan Leon Fields, 36, of Theodore, Alabama, who was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

His bond was set at $70,000, according to police

It was not immediately known if Fields retained an attorney to comment on the charges.

Field’s passenger was not charged.