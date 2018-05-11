$2M Worth of Meth Found Stashed Inside Gas Tank in Texas: Police - NBC New York
$2M Worth of Meth Found Stashed Inside Gas Tank in Texas: Police

Published 11 minutes ago

    Round Rock Police Department

    What to Know

    • A cache of methamphetamine, with a street value of nearly $2 million, stashed inside a gas tank was intercepted by police in Texas, cops say

    • According to the Round Rock Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop May 5 on Interstate 35

    • The department says that after further inspecting, the drugs, totaling 71 pounds, were found in a modified gas tank

    A cache of methamphetamine, with a street value of nearly $2 million, stashed inside a gas tank was intercepted by police in Texas, officials say.

    According to the Round Rock Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop May 5 on Interstate 35.

    After allegedly receiving conflicting stories from a Honda Accord’s occupants and having a K-9-sniffing dog giving a positive alert, the officer grew suspicious.

    The department says that after further inspecting, the drugs, totaling 71 pounds, were found in a modified gas tank.

    Police arrested Nathan Leon Fields, 36, of Theodore, Alabama, who was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

    His bond was set at $70,000, according to police

    It was not immediately known if Fields retained an attorney to comment on the charges.

    Field’s passenger was not charged.

