John White, left, acting executive director of the New Jersey Lottery, presents Lawrence Inserra, CEO of the Shoprite of Hackensack, center, and Carl, right, a $30,000 "Lucky Retailer" bonus check on Monday for selling the winning $315.3 million Powerball jackpot ticket this weekend. The winner still remains a mystery.

A New Jersey grocery store received a bonus check Monday for selling the winning $315.3 million Powerball jackpot ticket — but the lucky winner still remains a mystery.

New Jersey Lottery officials presented Shoprite of Hackensack Monday with a $30,000 “Lucky Retailer” ceremonial bonus check for sell in the winning jackpot ticket.

John M. White, the acting executive director of the New Jersey Lottery, was on hand to present the bonus check to Lawrence Inserra, chairman and CEO of the Shoprite at Hackensack.

Inserra said the "Lucky Retailer" bonus check money will be donated to communities in the local area.

"We are proud to have sold the winning lottery ticket," Inserra said, adding he hopes that the customer who bought the winning ticket will come forward soon.



The winning ticket for Saturday's drawing was sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said, adding that the winning ticket $315.3 is worth $183.2 million cash, officials said.

The ticket was sold at the Shoprite on South River Street in Hackensack, said John M. White, the acting executive director of the New Jersey Lottery.

A ticket winning $1 million was also sold in New York.

Tickets that won $150,000 and $50,000 were also sold in New Jersey, according to officials.

White said the winner should sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides, put it in a safe place and then contact lottery headquarters.

He also recommends seeking financial and legal advice before bringing in the winning ticket to lottery headquarters to claim the prize.

In March, a New Jersey man who was playing for only the second time in his life won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot. He bought the ticket at a Lukoil station in Riverdale.

"We're very please here in New Jersey that we've gotten wins really in the last two months," White said, adding that the state residents comprise about 5 percent of all tickets sold for Powerball games.

"We are very proud of that," he said.

