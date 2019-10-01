Woman Wanted in Random Milk Crate Head Bash of 70-Year-Old Man in Manhattan - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Wanted in Random Milk Crate Head Bash of 70-Year-Old Man in Manhattan

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition; the woman ran off

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Wanted in Random Milk Crate Head Bash of 70-Year-Old Man in Manhattan
    News 4

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a woman they say whacked a man in the back of the head with a milk crate in late August in Manhattan

    • The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition; the woman ran off

    • Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above); anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

    Cops are looking for a woman who randomly whacked a 70-year-old man in the back of the head with a milk crate in Manhattan, authorities say. 

    Police said Tuesday that the man was standing in front of his East Harlem home in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 28 when the stranger hit him in the head. 

    He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The woman ran off. 

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Cops Look for Man Who Punched Woman on Brooklyn Street

    [NY] Cops Look for Man Who Punched Woman on Brooklyn Street

    The man's seemingly random attack left the woman with a broken jaw and required stitches for cuts to her mouth. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us