What to Know Cops are looking for a woman they say whacked a man in the back of the head with a milk crate in late August in Manhattan

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition; the woman ran off

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above); anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a woman who randomly whacked a 70-year-old man in the back of the head with a milk crate in Manhattan, authorities say.

Police said Tuesday that the man was standing in front of his East Harlem home in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 28 when the stranger hit him in the head.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The woman ran off.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

