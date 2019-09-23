What to Know Eatery scene at Rockefeller Center is about to get a major cuisine overhaul, as it is set to welcome variety of new dining options this fall

The eatery scene at Rockefeller Center is about to get a major cuisine overhaul, as it is set to welcome a variety of new dining options this fall.

Milk Bar, Van Leeuwen, Fuku, Alidoro and Bibigo will be among the new tenants, commercial real estate company Tishman Speyer announced Monday.

These new locations will join more the dozens of diverse food and beverage offerings currently available at Rockefeller Center.

Milk Bar Truck, which will put a playful spin on Americana-style desserts, will be located on Rockefeller Center's North Plaza.

Additionally, Van Leeuwen, known for its variety of artisanal classic and vegan ice creamsm will be located at 1250 Avenue of the Americas.

Meanwhile, fried chicken sport Fuku, Italian specialty sandwich shop Alidoro and Bibigo, which specializes in Korean cuisine, will be located on the Concourse Level of 30 Rockefeller Center.

In addition, the Outpost by Queens Night Market at Rockefeller Center, the popular open-air night market that has been at Rockefeller Center’s South Plaza since July 29 will extend its residency through Oct. 31.

The news of the new dining options comes more than a month after it was announced that tourist-packed Rockefeller Center will see some changes next year as three iconic restaurants are expected to close down.

Tishman Speyer, which leases space to Patina Restaurant Groups' Sea Grill, Rock Center Cafe and Cucina, says the restaurants will be closing in early 2020 as it explores other businesses for replacement.