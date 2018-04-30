What to Know Sprint and T-Mobile have sealed a blockbuster merger agreement, producing a telecom behemoth that values the combined company at $146B

Border Crossing at Capacity, Migrant Caravan Must Wait, U.S. Says



Less than 200 Central Americans, part of a caravan of asylum seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego, left a cross-border rally, prepared to turn themselves in to U.S. authorities. Before they could cross the border, however, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the border was at capacity for people without appropriate entry documentation. However, 50 people were allowed into the San Ysidro Port of Entry. They are still on the Mexico side of the facility and have not entered the U.S. side for processing, according to CBP officials. The migrants, who traveled in five old school buses, ate lunch before making a roughly 15-minute walk to San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest. Many are fleeing violence in their home countries and will ask the U.S. for asylum. They reached the border last Tuesday and have been sleeping in tents and attending legal seminars given by volunteer attorneys. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen warned in a statement that anyone — including people advising the migrants — caught breaking U.S. immigration laws would be prosecuted.

T-Mobile Seals Blockbuster Sprint Merger Deal

Sprint and T-Mobile have sealed a blockbuster merger agreement, producing a telecom behemoth that values the combined company at $146 billion, the two carriers announced. The proposed all-stock deal values Sprint at about $59 billion and the combined company at $146 billion, including debt, CNBC reported. Without debt, the combined company is valued at $26.5 billion. The new company — which is touting an ability to create a large scale 5G network and thousands of U.S. jobs — will preserve T-Mobile's name, and will have dual headquarters in Bellevue, Wash. and Overland Park, Kan. John Legere, T-Mobile's current CEO, will retain the top job in the newly formed company. If approved, the combined T-Mobile would have an estimated 120 million subscribers, but would be better positioned to compete against the two largest U.S. carriers, Verizon and ATT, both of which have more than 100 million subscribers each.

Double Kabul Suicide Bombings Kill at Least 25, Including Journalists

A coordinated double suicide bombing by ISIS hit central Kabul, killing at least 25 people, including eight journalists, officials say. An AFP photographer and a cameraman for a local TV station were among the fatalities, the police said. At least 45 people were wounded in the twin attacks, according to Kabul police spokesman, Hashmat Stanekzai, who also added that four policemen were among those killed. The attack was the latest in a relentless string of deadly large-scale bombings and assaults that have struck Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan so far this year. And as the Afghan capital reeled from the assault, a suicide car bombing a few hours later in the southern province of Kandahar killed 11 children, a police spokesman said. In a statement posted on an ISIS-affiliated website, the terrorist group said two of its martyrdom seekers carried out the double Kabul bombings, targeting the headquarters of the "renegade" Afghan intelligence services.

Schools Fret as Teens Take to Vaping, Even in Classrooms

Sneaking a cigarette in the school bathroom? How quaint. Today's teens have taken to vaping, an alternative to smoking that's so discreet they can do it without even leaving the classroom. Health and education officials across the country are raising alarms over wide underage use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products. The devices heat liquid into an inhalable vapor that's sold in sugary flavors like mango and mint- and often with the addictive drug nicotine. They're marketed to smokers as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, but officials say they're making their way to teens with surprising ease. A new wave of smaller vapes has swept through schools in recent months, officials say, replacing bulkier e-cigarettes from the past. It's now common in some schools to find students crowded into bathrooms to vape, or performing vape tricks in class. Vaping devices are notoriously difficult to detect for schools, often leaving behind only a quick puff of vapor and a light fruity scent.

“Infinity War” Opens With Record $250M, Passing “Star Wars”

A whole lot of superheroes added up to a whole lot of ticket sales. The superhero smorgasbord "Avengers: Infinity Wars" opened with predictable shock-and-awe, earning $250 million in box office over the weekend and edging past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to set the highest opening weekend of all-time. "Infinity War," which brings together some two dozen superheroes in the 10-year culmination of Marvel Studio's "cinematic universe," also set a new global opening record with $630 million even though it's yet to open in China, the world's second-largest movie market. It opens there May 11. According to the Walt Disney Co.'s estimates Sunday, "Infinity War" overwhelmed the previous global best ("The Fate of the Furious" with $541.9 million) but narrowly topped "The Force Awakens" in North America. The "Star Wars" reboot debuted with $248 million in 2015, which would translate to about $260 million accounting for inflation.

Kanye West Calls Parkland Survivor “My Hero”

Fresh off his tweetstorm in support of President Trump, Kanye West is embracing a public figure seen as a leader on the opposite side of the political spectrum: Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez. "My hero Emma Gonzalez," the rapper tweeted, along with a photo of the 19-year-old high school senior, who has become a national leader in the gun control movement in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 dead at the Florida high school. A short time later, West posted a selfie with the caption "inspired by Emma." Gonzalez, who has amassed more than 1.5 million Twitter followers in the wake of the shooting, responded with a tweet and photo of her own. "My hero James Shaw Jr.," she wrote. Her tweet references the 29-year-old father credited with saving lives by tackling the gunman during a deadly shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House earlier this month.