A parking garage fire in midtown sent thick black smoke spewing into the streets and billowing into the air as more than 100 firefighters responded to knock out the blaze, FDNY says.

Firefighters from 25 units responded to the garage fire at 332 W. 44th St. just after 9:15 p.m., officials say. No one was hurt, but the black smoke alarmed passersby in the busy area near Times Square.

Nearby streets were closed as FDNY responded. The fire was under control about an hour later.