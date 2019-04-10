Midtown Hotel Offers 'Game of Thrones'-Themed 'Lannister’s Lair' Suite - NBC New York
Midtown Hotel Offers 'Game of Thrones'-Themed 'Lannister’s Lair' Suite

By Liam McBain

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Allan Warren
    The lair is set for a Game of Throne viewing session.

    What to Know

    • For $569 a night, the hotel offers a “Lannister’s Lair” every Sunday from the premiere of the show on April 14 to its finale.

    • The suite comes with various GOT-themed decorations and food.

    • The room also comes with HBO.

    For those who want to watch '"Game of Thrones" like Westeros royalty, the Refinery Hotel in Midtown has a suite for that.

    For $569 a night, the hotel offers a “Lannister’s Lair” every Sunday from the premiere of the show on April 14 to its finale.

    The suite comes with fur throws, dragon eggs, wine goblets, themed food service with GOT-themed dishes, and house banners. Oh, and a TV with HBO.

    “Those who book will are guaranteed to be hosting the ultimate viewing party, spending the day eating and drinking like kings & queens,” the hotel said in the room’s description.

