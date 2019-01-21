Midtown Block Temporarily Closed After Glass, Debris Fall From Building: NYPD - NBC New York
Midtown Block Temporarily Closed After Glass, Debris Fall From Building: NYPD

Sixth Avenue between West 57th and West 58th streets was temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police said

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    News 4

    A window washer platform came loose and hit a Midtown building’s facade on Monday, sending glass and debris onto the street, the NYPD said.

    Sixth Avenue between West 57th and West 58th streets was temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the debris started falling around 9 p.m., police said.

    No one was injured by the falling glass and debris, the NYPD said. The fire department was working to secure the platform, according to police.

    News 4 has reached out to the city’s Department of Buildings for additional information.

