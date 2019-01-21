A window washer platform came loose and hit a Midtown building’s facade on Monday, sending glass and debris onto the street, the NYPD said.

Sixth Avenue between West 57th and West 58th streets was temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the debris started falling around 9 p.m., police said.

No one was injured by the falling glass and debris, the NYPD said. The fire department was working to secure the platform, according to police.

News 4 has reached out to the city’s Department of Buildings for additional information.