Fire Breaks Out Inside Bar Near Rockefeller Center - NBC New York
Fire Breaks Out Inside Bar Near Rockefeller Center

The FDNY says it got a call at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Pig and Whistle Bar on West 48th Street, by Fifth Avenue

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    A fire broke out inside a midtown pub Wednesday, drawing FDNY trucks to the holiday-congested area around Rockefeller Center. 

    The FDNY says it got a call at around 1:45 p.m. at the Pig and Whistle Bar on West 48th Street, by Fifth Avenue. 

    A customer inside, Jeff Babcock, says the fire alarm went off and everyone was ordered out because of a fire upstairs in the kitchen.

    He said he could smell smoke but all the people inside left before they saw anything else. 

    It's not clear what started the blaze, but no injuries have been reported. 

