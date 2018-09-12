Michelle Obama Coming to NYC for Book Tour

What to Know Former first lady Michelle Obama will be coming to Barclays Center on Dec. 1 for her 10-city book tour

Her memoir, "Becoming," comes out on Nov. 13

Tickets for the Barclays event go on sale to the general public on Sept. 21

Michelle Obama is coming to New York City this December as part of the book tour for her upcoming memoir, "Becoming."

Fans can see the former first lady at Barclays Center on Dec. 1 as part of a 10-city tour for the book. It will be her only stop in New York City.

The event will feature "intimate and honest conversations" between Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators, according to a press release. Attendees will hear firsthand her reflections of the experiences and events that shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago, to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time in the White House.

"I’ve spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I’m thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall," Obama said in the press release.

Michelle Obama and Live Nation, which is producing the tour, will donate 10 percent of the show’s tickets to various organizations in Brooklyn, including local charities, schools, and community groups. Select fans from each chosen organization will receive free admission to the event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased online at BecomingMichelleObama.com, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, September 22 at noon.

"Becoming" will be released Nov. 13 in the U.S. by the Crown Publishing Group.