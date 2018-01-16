 Dine at These 8 Michelin-Starred NYC Restaurants for Under $50 Next Week - NBC New York
Dine at These 8 Michelin-Starred NYC Restaurants for Under $50 Next Week

By Megan Merrigan

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018

If you don't typically like to spend the kind of cash you often need to spend to dine at one of New York City's Michelin-starred restaurants, you're in luck.

Eight of the restaurants that made New York City's 2018 list are participating in NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2018, which kicks off Jan. 22.

More than 300 restaurants are participating in the two-week-long event. The restaurants are serving up prix fixe lunch ($29) and dinner ($42) menus Sunday through Friday.

Take a look below to see which eight Michelin-rated restaurants are participating. You can see the full list of New York City's 72 Michelin-starred restaurants here.

