 Michael Jackson's Former Manhattan Mansion Is Now $4 Million Cheaper: Take A Look Inside - NBC New York
Michael Jackson's Former Manhattan Mansion Is Now $4 Million Cheaper: Take A Look Inside

By R. Darren Price

38 minutes ago

The former Upper East Side home of the late pop star Michael Jackson is now $4 million cheaper.

The home, on East 74th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, is listed for just $35 million, a few months after going on the market for $39 million, according to the listing by Modlin Group.

American architect Alexander Welch, who was behind Alexander Hamilton’s well-known residence in Harlem, designed the six-story house in the Beaux-Arts tradition. Jackson rented the mansion in the 1990s.

Most recently, it was owned by billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, who recently put it on the market with a $39 million price tag, Curbed reported.

The space comes with a long list of amenities, including a garden-level terrace, a rooftop deck and 10 fireplaces. Take a look inside.
