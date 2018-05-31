American architect Alexander Welch, who was behind Alexander Hamilton’s well-known residence in Harlem, designed the six-story house in the Beaux-Arts tradition. Jackson rented the mansion in the 1990s.
Most recently, it was owned by billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, who recently put it on the market with a $39 million price tag, Curbed reported. The space comes with a long list of amenities, including a garden-level terrace, a rooftop deck and 10 fireplaces. Take a look inside.