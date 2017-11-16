The former Upper East Side home of the late pop star Michael Jackson has been listed for $39 million. Built in 1898, the home is “optimally located on one of the world’s most prestigious Central Park residential blocks” between Fifth and Madison avenues, according to the listing by Modlin Group. American architect Alexander Welch, who was behind Alexander Hamilton’s well-known residence in Harlem, designed the six-story house in the Beaux-Arts tradition. Jackson rented the mansion in the 1990s.

Before that, it was the home of modern artist Marc Chagall. It was also in the series "Gossip Girl," where it was used as a stand-in for character Nate Archibald’s home, according to Curbed. Most recently, it was owned by billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, who recently put it on the market with a $39 million price tag, Curbed reported.

It comes with a long list of amenities, including a garden-level terrace, a rooftop deck, and 10 fireplaces. Take a look inside.

