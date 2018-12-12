What to Know Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn asked a judge to spare him prison time

Attention Jimmy Dean sausage lovers: check your freezer because your links might be under recall due to possible metal contamination

Kathie Lee Gifford will be departing the 'Today' show in April, where she has hosted the final hour alongside Hoda Kotb since 2008

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Michael Flynn Argues Against Prison Time in Russia Investigation

Lawyers for Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn asked a judge to spare him prison time, saying he had devoted his career to his country and taken responsibility for an "uncharacteristic error in judgment." The arguments to the judge echoed those of special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which last week said that Flynn's cooperation — including 19 meetings with investigators — was so extensive that he was entitled to avoid prison when he is sentenced next week. Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations during the presidential transition period with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States, will become the first White House official punished in the special counsel's ongoing probe into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Moment of Reckoning Looms for Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

The moment of reckoning has nearly arrived for Michael Cohen, who will find out whether his decision to walk away from President Trump after years of unwavering loyalty will spare him from a harsh prison sentence. A federal judge in New York is set to decide whether Cohen gets leniency or years in prison for crimes including tax evasion, making illegal hush-money payments to protect Trump during the campaign and lying to Congress about the president's past business dealings in Russia. Few observers expect the hearing to go well for the 52-year-old attorney. For weeks, his legal strategy appeared to revolve around persuading the court that he is a reformed man who abandoned longtime friendships and gave up his livelihood when he decided to break with the president and speak with federal investigators.

Theresa May to Face No-Confidence Vote, British Official Says

Conservative lawmakers in Britain will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May that will see her removed as party and government leader if she loses. Graham Brady, who heads a committee overseeing Conservative leadership contests, said he had received letters from at least 48 lawmakers asking for a vote. As a result, he said, "the threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded." Brady said the vote would be held in Parliament, with the results announced soon after. The announcement throws Britain's already rocky path out of the European Union, which it is due to leave in March, into further chaos. Many Tory lawmakers have been growing angry with May over her handling of Brexit.

Jimmy Dean Sausage Links Recalled for Metal Pieces

Attention Jimmy Dean sausage lovers: check your freezer because your links might be under recall due to possible metal contamination. Kentucky-based CTI Foods LLC has recalled more than 29,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry products that may be contaminated with metal pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. There haven't been any reports of "adverse reactions" thus far, but the government still classified the recall as a high health risk, defined as a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." The government was notified on Dec. 10 of five complaints of metal pieces found in the sausages.

Kathie Lee Gifford Departing 'Today' in April

It's the end of an era. NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim announced Kathie Lee Gifford will be departing the "Today" show in April, where she has hosted the final hour of the broadcast alongside Hoda Kotb since 2008. Gifford shared the news on the broadcast. "Everything good that has happened in my life has happened because you came,” Kotb said to Gifford. "Our show is about catching each other when you fall down, that’s it," Kotb added. "Which is daily for us," Lee said. "I cannot believe that we’re on TV and this is happening," Kotb said. In a memo to staff, Oppenheim called the 65-year-old Gifford "one of the most enduring and endearing talents in morning television. In short — she is a legend." He said she will focus on her film, music and book projects.

Nick Cannon Slams Oscars for Dumping Kevin Hart

Nick Cannon isn't just defending his friend and fellow comedian Kevin Hart over the Oscars hosting controversy. He's also going after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences itself. Cannon was one of many cheering the decision to appoint Hart as host of the Feb. 24 telecast but then with dismay watched as his friend voluntarily stepped down following an outcry over past homophobic tweets. Hart contended he'd already addressed those tweets and they no longer represented his views. Cannon, who was promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer," told The Associated Press he talked with Hart during the controversy, and said "I felt that the Academy actually could've handled it in a different way." He added that organizers should have done their research before offering Hart the gig. The veteran "Wild N Out" host also said there's an irony to this situation because he believes the Academy has its own skeletons when it comes to both racism and a lack of diversity.