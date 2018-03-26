Friends and family of a firefighter who lost his life when a film set erupted into an inferno mourned their loss at his wake. Jummy Olabanji reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

What to Know FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson is being mourned in a second wake in Nassau Monday; the funeral is Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan

The medical examiner has determined his cause of death as smoke inhalation

Crews are expected to demolish the site of the deadly fire in Harlem

The medical examiner has issued an official cause of death for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, who was killed last week in a blaze at a Manhattan building that was being used as a movie set.

Davidson died of smoke inhalation, the medical examiner's office said Monday. A manner of death is pending further studies.

Meanwhile, the fire-gutted Harlem building at St. Nicholas Avenue and 149th Street is expected to be demolished, though it's not clear when that will happen. The Department of Buildings issued the building owner has hired a general contractor for demolition, and vacate orders have been issued for neighboring buildings until the demolition of 773 St. Nicholas Ave. is finished.

The wake for Davidson, 37, continues Monday at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Nassau County, where he lived in Floral Park with his wife and four young children. The funeral was planned for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

The beloved firefighter died from his injuries in the fire last Thursday night. The 15-year veteran got separated from his fellow firefighters while fighting the smoky blaze. When firefighters found him, he was unconscious and did not survive his injuries.

The fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building that is the set of "Motherless Brooklyn," which, according to IMDB, is being directed by Ed Norton and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Leslie Mann.

“I have never witnessed firsthand that kind of bravery,” Norton wrote in an Instagram post about the fire. “I’m in awe of that kind of selfless courage.”

Norton added: “It’s devastating to contemplate that one of the men we watched charging in there lost his life. Please send a prayer of thanks for the spirit and courage of Michael Davidson.”

Davidson was promoted posthumously Saturday to a lieutenant. Meanwhile, purple and black bunting hung over Ladder 28 in Harlem, where he served.

Many remembered the beloved fireman as a leader, loved and respected by many. His devastated neighbors in Floral Park told News 4 recalled seeing the doting father often taking his kids to the bus stop and picking them up. One elderly woman said he had just shoveled snow from her home the day before: "He was such a kind man, such a kind man," said Peggy Healy.