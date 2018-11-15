What to Know Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with Trump, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

U.S. health officials say a record number of tick-borne diseases were reported last year

Chris Stapleton won the most awards at the 2018 CMAs and had the show's best performance, almost capping a perfect night

Stormy Daniels' Attorney Charged With Domestic Violence

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with President Trump, was arrested in the Los Angeles area on suspicion of domestic violence. He was released on bail hours later. The police report was filed by an unidentified victim at a residence on the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD tweeted that it was an "ongoing investigation." The department would not reveal the identity of the reporting party or the exact nature of the person's injuries. Avenatti was arrested and booked on felony domestic charges, police said. He was released from custody and his bail was set at $50,000, according to jail records. Avenatti-Carlin, who was married to Avenatti for 13 years, said "he has never been abusive to me or anyone else."

11 Indicted for Jamal Khashoggi's Killing, Saudi Arabia Says

Eleven people have been indicted for the killing of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia said. Prosecutors are requesting the death penalty for five. Khashoggi was killed last month at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Under mounting pressure, Saudi Arabia has changed its narrative about Khashoggi's killing. It first said he walked out of the embassy the day he disappeared before eventually acknowledging Khashoggi died inside the consulate. Now, it acknowledges that the journalist's death was premeditated. Saudi officials characterize the killing as a rogue operation carried out by Saudi agents who exceeded their authority.

NorCal Wildfire Death Toll Now at Least 56; Missing Climb to 297

Authorities have reported eight more fatalities from a blaze in Northern California, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to at least 56 in the deadliest wildfire in state history. The announcement came after authorities ramped up the search for more victims and said that 297 people were still unaccounted for. Earlier in the day, officials published a list of 101 people they said were unaccounted for. Sheriff Kory Honea later said 29 additional names were not yet included on that list while speaking at a press conference — putting the total at 130. The sheriff’s office said nobody was available to explain why so many more names were included on the new list of 297 people. Authorities said the blaze has grown in size to 215 square miles and destroyed nearly 9,000 homes.

Record Number of Tick-Borne Diseases Reported in 2017, CDC Says

U.S. health officials say a record number of tick-borne diseases were reported last year. The 2017 tally of more than 59,000 cases is a 22 percent increase from the previous year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Lyme disease accounted for nearly three-quarters of the illnesses. That's about 43,000 cases. Traditionally about 30,000 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the government each year, but experts believed there was underreporting and thought the actual number was more like 300,000. Experts say better reporting may be a reason for recent increases, but scientists have also discovered more diseases transmitted by ticks. Researchers also note that disease-spreading ticks have been seen over a wide range of states.

Neanderthal Life Not Especially Risky, Skull Analysis Shows

Life as a Neanderthal was no picnic, but a new analysis says it was no more dangerous than what our own species faced in ancient times. That challenges what the authors call the prevailing view of our evolutionary cousins, that they lived risky, stressful lives. Some studies have suggested they had high injury rates, which have been blamed on things like social violence, attacks by carnivores, a hunting style that required getting close to large prey, and the hazards of extensive travel in environments full of snow and ice. While it's true that their lives were probably riskier than those of people in today's industrial societies, the vastly different living conditions of those two groups mean comparing them isn't really appropriate.

Chris Stapleton Wins Big at CMAs, Keith Urban Nabs Top Prize

Chris Stapleton won the most awards at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards and had the show's best performance, almost capping a perfect night. That was until Keith Urban surprisingly won the top prize — entertainer of the year — moments before the three-hour show wrapped. Urban's actress-wife, Nicole Kidman, was in tears as the singer walked onstage to collect the award at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Urban last won entertainer of the year in 2005 and also beat out Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney for the prize. Stapleton, however, cleaned house at the CMAs, winning four awards including male vocalist, song and single of the year. The CMAs, also took time to honor those affected by the deadly wildfires in California.

Lady Gaga Surprises California Fire Evacuees, Responders With Gifts

Lady Gaga may have had to abandon her Malibu home amid the California Woolsey Fire, but she has definitely not left the Los Angeles-area community behind. Instead, she's been devoting her time to helping her fellow evacuees. In honor of World Kindness Day, the "A Star Is Born" actress brought a stack of pizza, fresh coffee and gift cards to one of the many evacuation centers around Los Angeles, posting an image of herself in a "Malibu" baseball cap on her way in. As she noted in a Twitter video, "Today is my favorite day of the year — it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness, even if it's for yourself." The wildfires in the state, including the Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire, have killed dozens.