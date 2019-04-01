What to Know A week after Michael Avenatti's shocking arrest in New York, the attorney will be back in federal court to face fraud charges in California

After Shocking NY Arrest, Michael Avenatti Faces Court in California

A week after Michael Avenatti's shocking arrest in New York, the attorney famous for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Trump, will be back in federal court to face fraud charges in California. The brash lawyer faces a hearing in the Orange County city of Santa Ana on charges he fraudulently obtained $4 million in bank loans and pocketed $1.6 million that belonged to a client. Avenatti has long faced allegations from a former client and a former partner that he was hiding money to avoid paying what he owed. Now, federal authorities are adding their voices to that chorus, with the specter of a long prison sentence that could be the downfall of a man who once considered challenging Trump in his re-election bid. Avenatti, 48, is charged with wire and bank fraud. He was arrested last week in New York and released on $300,000 bail on unrelated extortion charges. He has said he expects to be exonerated.

Joe Biden Faces New Scrutiny From Dems Over Behavior With Women

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended his interactions with women, saying he doesn't believe he's ever acted inappropriately. But a Nevada politician's assertion that Biden's kiss on the back of her head made her feel uncomfortable prompted some Democrats to question whether the 76-year-old is too out of step with his own party to run a successful 2020 presidential campaign. The episode, recounted by Democrat Lucy Flores, highlighted an aspect of Biden's persona that has been publicly known for years: the affectionate whispers, hugs and shoulder squeezes he has long doled out to women, often on camera and at high-profile public events. In a moment of national reckoning over sexual harassment and the treatment of women by powerful men, some Democrats said Biden's actions have taken on a new light. "It looks different in 2019," said Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist. Cardona said that while Biden's behavior is not automatically disqualifying for the presidency, "it all depends on how he continues to respond to this. He has to acknowledge that his behavior made some women uncomfortable." In a statement, Biden said it was never his intention to make women feel discomfort and if he did so, "I will listen respectfully."

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot, Killed in South LA, Officials Say

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, while two other people were also injured, NBC News reported. The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue, Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Lopez said it was an ongoing investigation, no one had been detained and the suspect or suspects remained at large. The shooting took place outside The Marathon Clothing Company, a clothing store owned by the Grammy-nominated rapper whose real name is Ermias Asghedom. Asghedom was one of the three people shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital, sources say. He was 33. The killing capped a violent week in South Los Angeles featuring 30 shootings, with at least 17 people struck by gunfire.

Live-Action 'Dumbo' Struggles to Soar at Box Office

Disney's "Dumbo" isn't exactly taking flight at the North American box office the way its other live-action remakes of animated classics have. The Walt Disney Co. said the Tim Burton-directed film has earned an estimated $45 million domestically from 4,259 locations against a $170 million production budget. It's less than half of what "Beauty and the Beast," ''The Jungle Book" and Burton's own "Alice in Wonderland" opened to. The remake of the 1941 animated film stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. It got mixed to negative reviews from critics and currently has a middling 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences who did turn out, however, had a different response than the critics and gave the film an A- overall, according to CinemaScore. Disney has two other high-profile live-action remakes coming out this year in "Aladdin" (May 24) and "The Lion King" (July 19).