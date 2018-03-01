Miami Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announces he will not move to New York City after a dramatic emergency meeting Thursday. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Miami-Dade Pubilc Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho declined to take the job of Chancellor of New York City Schools

He was going to replace current Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña, who is retiring after five years in the post under Mayor de Blasio

City Hall had a fiery reaction to Carvalho's decision; de Blasio's spokesman blast him, tweeting: "Who would ever hire this guy again?"

The head of Miami's public school system has decided not to take a job as the next chancellor of the New York City Department of Education a day after Mayor de Blasio named him to the post.

Alberto Carvalho took a "five-minute break" from a school board meeting on Wednesday afternoon. When he returned more than 20 minutes later, he said he could not announce his decision before speaking to Mayor Bill de Blasio because it would "dishonor" the mayor.

After returning a second time, he said he was declining the offer, calling it "probably the second most difficult thing I've done in my life" after leaving his native country of Portugal.

He said students had pleaded with him to stay in Miami.

"I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement and a pact I have with the children of Miami," Carvalho said to cheers. "I shall remain in Miami-Dade as your superintendent."

He said he was going against his best interest and that the New York City chancellor's job is "the most coveted job in education," one that "shapes and molds the future of education in America."

Reaction from a shocked City Hall was swift. De Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips took to Twitter as Carvalho was wavering in his decision, saying, "Give us a minute, folks. We're also sorting through the weirdness."

Fifteen minutes later, Phillips tweeted: "Carvalho backed out. He won't be coming to NYC. There is...never a dull moment in our great city."

Phillips said Carvalho was "a Yes for a week+, until he was a No 15 minutes ago. Bullet dodged."

"Who would ever hire this guy again? Who would ever vote for him?" Phillips went on in yet another tweet.





On Tuesday, the de Blasio administration announced it had tapped Carvalho for the role. The administration wanted him to take the helm of the nation's largest school district as the mayor continues to implement sweeping school system reforms, including full-day child education for every 3-year-old in the city and free school lunches for all 1.1 million public school students in the five boroughs.

Carvalho would have replaced current Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña -- who is retiring -- in the coming weeks, the mayor's office said.

Fariña, a longtime New York City educator and administrator who came out of retirement to head up city schools after de Blasio took office in 2013, announced she was planning to retire again in December.

Carvalho has served as the top educator in Miami-Dade County Public schools — the nation's fourth largest school system — since 2008, and is well known nationally among educators and considered a run for Congress in 2017, according to NBC 6 South Florida. He's also known to wade into national issues, including gun control and the debate over sanctuary cities.

Graduation rates rose more than 20 points over the course of Carvalho's tenure, according to the Miami Herald. In the 2015-16 school year, graduation rates rose to 80.4 percent, up from 58.7 percent in 2007, the year before he took the helm of the district.

Carvalho was also the named the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year and was the winner of the 2016 Harold W. McGraw, Jr., Prize in Education and was named the 2016 Superintendent of the Year in 2016 by Magnet Schools of America.

The Miami-Dade schools website says the district has become one of the nation's highest-performing urban school systems, receiving systemwide accreditation from AdvancEd in 2014.

