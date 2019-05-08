Murder Suspect Claiming 6 Other Killings Cuffed in NYC: Cops

Authorities say a man accused of killing another man inside a Miami Beach apartment told detectives he was involved in six other previous murders in multiple states. Nicholas Brent Gibson, 32, was arrested Sunday in New York City to face charges in the killing of 77-year-old Erik B. Stocker, Miami Beach Police officials said.

Detectives interviewed Gibson after his arrest and he made statements about his involvement in six other murders "during earlier times in his life," police said in a statement Wednesday. Gibson said the murders happened in Florida, Georgia and California, police said.

Police said they can't corroborate Gibson's alleged involvement in other murders but said detectives are evaluating the information he gave them and working with law enforcement organizations in those locations to determine the credibility of his statements.

Gibson admitted to his involvement in the murder of Stocker, whose body was found April 30 at an apartment in the 1500 block of Michigan Avenue, police said. Investigators said the homicide had occurred at least 10 days earlier, and physical evidence will support the murder charge against Gibson.

A motive for the killing hasn't been released.

Gibson will eventually be returned to Miami to be prosecuted for Stocker's murder, police said. Gibson may also face charges in New York City for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest.