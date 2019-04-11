Metta World Peace Would 'Love' to Be St. John's Basketball Head Coach - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Metta World Peace Would 'Love' to Be St. John's Basketball Head Coach

The NYC native played basketball for the college in the 90s and was known as Ron Artest

By Benjamin Carroll

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Metta World Peace Would 'Love' to Be St. John's Basketball Head Coach
    AP/File
    Metta World Peace during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

    What to Know

    • Metta World Peace tweeted he “would love to be a head coach” at St. John's University

    • The New York City native played basketball for the college in the 90s and was known as Ron Artest

    • He led the Red Storm to the Elite 8 in 1999, before he was drafted 16th overall to the Chicago Bulls

    St. John's needs a new basketball coach, and a familiar face would “love” to be it.

    Metta World Peace tweeted late Wednesday that he “would love to be a head coach” at the university. He added that “Chris Mullin and his staff did a great job. I was also very excited about the team.”

    The New York City native played college basketball for the college in the 90s and was known as Ron Artest. He led the Red Storm to the Elite 8 in 1999, before he was drafted 16th overall to the Chicago Bulls. He last played in the NBA in 2017.

    The Red Storm earned a bid in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, but lost its play-in game 74-65 to Arizona State. Afterwards, Mullin announced he was stepping down.

    Top Sports: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Play Last Home GamesTop Sports: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Play Last Home Games

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us