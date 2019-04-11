Metta World Peace during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

St. John's needs a new basketball coach, and a familiar face would “love” to be it.

Metta World Peace tweeted late Wednesday that he “would love to be a head coach” at the university. He added that “Chris Mullin and his staff did a great job. I was also very excited about the team.”

The New York City native played college basketball for the college in the 90s and was known as Ron Artest. He led the Red Storm to the Elite 8 in 1999, before he was drafted 16th overall to the Chicago Bulls. He last played in the NBA in 2017.

The Red Storm earned a bid in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, but lost its play-in game 74-65 to Arizona State. Afterwards, Mullin announced he was stepping down.

