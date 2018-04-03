Wednesday's Mets Game Won't Be on TV -- Here's How to Watch

What to Know For the first time ever, Wednesday's Mets-Phillies will be a digital-only national broadcast on Facebook Watch; it won't be on TV

It's the first in a 25-game package that the MLB will produce and distribute for Facebook exclusively

The MLB says it's the first major sports league in America to offer a digital-only national broadcast on Facebook

For the first time ever, Wednesday's Mets game will be streamed live on Facebook Watch, the social network's video on-demand service, and available nowhere else.

The Mets' 1:10 p.m. home field tilt against the Phillies Wednesday will be the first in a 25-game series of digital-only national broadcasts announced Tuesday by Major League Baseball and Facebook.

Describing the agreement as historic, the MLB said the MLB Network would produce and distribute the weekly afternoon games for Facebook, according to a news release from the Mets. Broadcasters will be named on an ongoing basis.

The 25-game package will only be available on Facebook Watch in the United States. The MLB is the first major sports league in the country to offer a digital-only national broadcast on Facebook. And digital-only means just that -- no game on TV or any other digital platform, including MLB.TV and MLB At Bat.

Sports fans who don't use Facebook are advised to listen to the games live on local radio broadcasts. In a statement, the MLB said its partnership with Facebook furthers the future of the league beyond traditional TV.

The MLB released the first nine games to be part of the program:

Wednesday, April 4 – Phillies v. Mets, 1:10pm ET

Wednesday, April 11 – Brewers v. Cardinals, 1:15pm ET

Wednesday, April 18 – Royals v. Blue Jays, 4:07pm ET

Thursday, April 26 – Dbacks v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET

Thursday, May 3 – Dodgers v. Dbacks, 3:40pm ET

Thursday, May 10 – Giants v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET

Wednesday, May 16 – Rangers v. Mariners, 3:40pm ET

Thursday, May 24 – Angels v. Blue Jays, 12:37pm ET

Wednesday, May 30 – Cardinals v. Brewers, 1:10pm ET

Not sure how to use Facebook watch? The MLB provided this handy step-by-step guide for various platforms.



Desktop:

1. Launch your web browser and navigate to www.facebook.com.

2. Log in to Facebook.

3. Once logged in, search for “MLB Live.”

4. Follow the “MLB Live” show page to receive updates.

Mobile:

1. Download and/or launch the Facebook app on your phone or tablet device.

2. Search for “MLB Live.”

3. Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

TV:

1. Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”

2. (Alternatively) Stream a game from your phone to a TV on the same wifi network by tapping the (TV) icon.