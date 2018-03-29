Mets Legend Rusty Staub Dies on Opening Day

What to Know Mets legend Rusty Staub has died at age 73, just hours before the team starts the 2018 season

Staub had a 23-year playing career and worked the broadcast booth for a decade after that

Rusty Staub was also widely known for his charitable work for police and fire widows and for the hungry

Mets legend and philanthropist Rusty Staub has died at age 73, just hours before the team opens up the 2018 season.

A baseball source confirmed his passing to News 4 New York.

A 23-year veteran and six-time All-Star, Staub remains one of the team's most popular players in history. After his playing career, Staub was a broadcaster for the team for 10 years.

But for many in New York, Daniel J. Staub will be equally remembered for his charitable works. He started the New York Police and Fire Widow’s and Children’s Benefit Fund Foundation, which has raised more than $150 million for first responders' families.

His Rusty Staub Foundation separately raised more than $17 million to support emergency food pantries.

This is a developing story.