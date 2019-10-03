New York Mets Fire Manager Mickey Callaway

The New York Mets Manager Mickey Callaway has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, the team announced Thursday.

“We want to thank Mickey for his consistent work ethic and dedication over the last two seasons and I’m certain these characteristics will serve him well in his next opportunity,” Mets Executive Vice President & General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.

“A decision like this is never easy, however, we believe it is in the best interest of the franchise at this time," the statement went on to say.

Callaway posted a 163-161 (.503) record during his two seasons with the Mets. Callaway was named the Mets 21st manager in club history on Oct. 23, 2017.