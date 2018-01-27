Calllie Quinn is trying to get 500,000 retweets. If she does, she'll be taking her prom photos with some of her favorite Mets players on Citi Field. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know Callie Quinn didn't have a date to the prom so she appealed to the Mets to take her prom photos with team players at Citi Field

The Mets said if she could get 500,000 retweets, they'd invite her to take the photos

Celebrities and sports stars retweeted Quinn and she hit 500,000 retweets on Saturday

A diehard New York Mets fan will get to take her prom pictures at Citi Field with her favorite players after her mission went viral and she got a half-million retweets on Twitter.

Callie Quinn, a student at Staten Island’s New Dorp High School, sent a direct message to the Mets Twitter account asking the team if it would let her take prom photos on the field with some of her favorite players. The team’s account responded with just one demand: Get 500,000 retweets and we'll make it happen.

Quinn’s Twitter account, @callieshayeeex3, had a pinned post of the message using the hashtag #CalliesMetsProm. The post went viral, gaining support from actors, current baseball players and even the Mets’ mascot, Mr. Met.

On Saturday afternoon, she reached the sizable goal of 500,000 retweets. The Mets account said "#CalliesMetsProm is on!"





Quinn is now invited to Citi Field on May 18 to take photos wearing her prom dress.

"My first thought was that there was no way it is real. I never imagined they would answer me in the first place much less give me a chance on this," Quinn told News 4 earlier this week.

"I can't believe the response," said Marie Valera, Quinn's mother. "I knew it would take off with her friends and such but I can't believe there are celebrities retweeting this."