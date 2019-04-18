The well-loved, the artistic, the weird, wacky and Lady Gag's purple piano at the Met's new exhibition. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

What to Know The Met’s latest exhibit, “Play It Loud,” opened April 8 and features instruments once played by rock’s most famous names.

In the exhibit, you’ll find iconic instruments like the Beatles’ drum set and Jimi Hendrix’s Gibson Flying V guitar.

The exhibit will run until October 1.

The instruments used to record and play some of the most recognizable songs in the world are on show right now at The Met.

The museum's latest exhibit, “Play It Loud,” opened April 8 and features instruments once played by rock’s most famous names, including Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix.

As well as housing instruments like the very guitar that Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" was recorded on, there are also instruments from more contemporary artists -- like a custom-designed futuristic purple piano that Lady Gaga used to perform on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2014."

From guitars and pianos to drums and saxophones, the well-loved instruments of these artists are displayed like delicate pieces of art, which is fitting since the neighboring exhibit is the Ancient Greek one.

"The exhibition allows us to appreciate the artistry of the instruments as well as their powerful role in the creation and expression of rock’s legendary sound and identity,” The Met said in a statement.

In the exhibit, you’ll find iconic instruments like the Beatles’ drum set and Jimi Hendrix’s Gibson Flying V guitar. But you’ll also find some wacky instruments too — like a guitar with five necks and one covered in mirrors. There are even instruments painted by their owners, as well as fragments of once-smashed guitars.

This is the first exhibit of its kind to grace The Met, the largest museum in the United States. Visitors can check out "Play It Loud" with general admission tickets. The exhibit will run until October 1.