Metro-North commuters on the New Haven and Danbury lines had a longer ride than normal during the Wednesday morning commute after a person was hit by a train near the Fairfield Metro station.

For much of the early morning, the New Haven line had delays up to 40 minutes in both directions. The delays had ebbed to 15 minutes by 8:20 a.m. and good service had been restored on the Danbury line.

The condition of the person hit by the train wasn't immediately known.