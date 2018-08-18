MetLife Stadium Concert Temporarily Evacuated Due to Severe Weather - NBC New York
MetLife Stadium Concert Temporarily Evacuated Due to Severe Weather

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    U.S. Army helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade fly over Metlife Stadium ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    What to Know

    • MetLife Stadium was temporarily evacuated Saturday evening due to severe weather in the area

    • Kenny Chesney and three other artists were scheduled to perform at the stadium starting at 5 p.m.

    • The concert is expected to resume "once weather clears," MetLife said

    MetLife Stadium was evacuated Saturday evening due to severe weather in the area, New Jersey state police said.

    Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay were scheduled to perform at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey starting at 5 p.m., according to the stadium’s website.

    As of 6:15 p.m., the concert was on a weather delay, but the show was expected to resume around 7:30 p.m., the site noted. 

    Attendees were asked to either stay inside their vehicles or take shelter inside the stadium during the delay. 

