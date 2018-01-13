A Mercedes and Lincoln crashed early Saturday on the Major Deegan Expressway, killing the driver of the Mercedes, police said.

Two cars crashed overnight on the Major Deegan Expressway, causing a Mercedes to roll over, strike a pole and burst into flames, killing the driver, police said.

The victim's body was burned beyond recognition, the NYPD said.

The Mercedes and a Lincoln were both driving southbound on the Deegan when they crashed at 3:15 a.m. just before the George Washington Bridge/Cross Bronx Interchange, police said.

The Mercedes sideswiped the Lincoln, then rolled over, struck a pole and burst into flames, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln stayed at the scene. No one has been arrested.

It's not clear what caused the accident.



