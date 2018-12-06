What to Know Police in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, are investigating a pair of attempted luring incidents near Gilbert Avenue School

In both cases, on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, a dark minivan with rear tinted windows pulled up to the students and two men tried to lure them

Police say they've added extra patrols as they investigate

Authorities in New Jersey say they're investigating a pair of luring attempts targeting two different students walking home from an elementary school this week.

They happened in Elmwood Park on Tuesday and Wednesday around 4 p.m. while the kids walked home from Gilbert Elementary School.

In both cases, a dark-colored minivan pulled up next to the student walking and two men inside began shouting things like, "You're beautiful, do you want me to drop you off?"

The students, 11 and 12 years old, ran off in both cases.

The schools and police have alerted parents and neighboring towns, and officers have increased patrols in the area.

"It's scary that someone is out there preying on these children, it's very scary," said Keona Pate-Hanson of Patterson.

"My husband and I are always telling her, 'be aware, be aware, be aware,'" Tamasha D. of Elmwood Park said of her daughter.