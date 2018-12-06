Police: Men in Minivan Try to Lure Students Walking Home From School in New Jersey - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police: Men in Minivan Try to Lure Students Walking Home From School in New Jersey

By Ken Buffa

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Safety Tips for Winter Weekend Warriors
    News 4 NY

    What to Know

    • Police in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, are investigating a pair of attempted luring incidents near Gilbert Avenue School

    • In both cases, on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, a dark minivan with rear tinted windows pulled up to the students and two men tried to lure them

    • Police say they've added extra patrols as they investigate

    Authorities in New Jersey say they're investigating a pair of luring attempts targeting two different students walking home from an elementary school this week. 

    They happened in Elmwood Park on Tuesday and Wednesday around 4 p.m. while the kids walked home from Gilbert Elementary School. 

    In both cases, a dark-colored minivan pulled up next to the student walking and  two men inside began shouting things like, "You're beautiful, do you want me to drop you off?" 

    The students, 11 and 12 years old, ran off in both cases. 

    The schools and police have alerted parents and neighboring towns, and officers have increased patrols in the area. 

    "It's scary that someone is out there preying on these children, it's very scary," said Keona Pate-Hanson of Patterson. 

    "My husband and I are always telling her, 'be aware, be aware, be aware,'" Tamasha D. of Elmwood Park said of her daughter. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us